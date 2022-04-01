Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
FCR Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft Aktie [Valor: 44755041 / ISIN: DE000A1YC913]
01.04.2022 14:15:04

DGAP-AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

FCR Immobilien Aktiengesellschaft
17.50 EUR 2.34%
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FCR Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.04.2022 / 14:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022
Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
1318345  01.04.2022 

