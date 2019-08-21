<
21.08.2019 12:34:12

DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.08.2019 / 12:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

860933  21.08.2019 

