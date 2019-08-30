|
DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2019 German: https://ir.exceet.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports/
