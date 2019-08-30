<
30.08.2019 11:38:31

DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.08.2019 / 11:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 05, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 05, 2019 German: https://ir.exceet.com/investor-relations/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://ir.exceet.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports/


30.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SE
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

866263  30.08.2019 

