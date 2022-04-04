Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
exceet Group Aktie [Valor: 10989086 / ISIN: LU0472835155]
04.04.2022 09:15:32

DGAP-AFR: exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

exceet Group
4.88 EUR 1.67%
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: exceet Group SCA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
exceet Group SCA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.04.2022 / 09:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte

04.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1318787  04.04.2022 

