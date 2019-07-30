|
30.07.2019 09:33:37
DGAP-AFR: Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2019 German: https://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/
|English
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|www.epigenomics.com
848641 30.07.2019