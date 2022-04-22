|
22.04.2022 15:43:13
DGAP-AFR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
