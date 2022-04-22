Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Deutsche Euroshop Aktie
22.04.2022 15:43:13

DGAP-AFR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Euroshop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.04.2022 / 15:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport

22.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1333451  22.04.2022 

