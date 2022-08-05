Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’205 0.0%  SPI 14’529 0.0%  Dow 32’727 -0.3%  DAX 13’643 -0.1%  Euro 0.9763 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’741 -0.4%  Gold 1’786 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22’099 2.3%  Dollar 0.9541 -0.1%  Öl 94.1 0.5% 
0 CHF Kommission

Delticom Aktie [Valor: 2754216 / ISIN: DE0005146807]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2022 12:11:43

DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Delticom
3.75 CHF -1.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2022 / 12:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/

05.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1410659  05.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410659&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Delticom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten