07.08.2019 12:22:17
DGAP-AFR: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: http://www.centrotec.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/2019.html English: http://www.centrotec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/2019.html
853569 07.08.2019