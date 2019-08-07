<
07.08.2019 12:22:17

DGAP-AFR: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2019 / 12:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: http://www.centrotec.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/2019.html English: http://www.centrotec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/2019.html


07.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Internet: www.centrotec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

853569  07.08.2019 

