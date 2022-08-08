Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’166 0.4%  SPI 14’473 0.4%  Dow 32’803 0.2%  DAX 13’688 0.8%  Euro 0.9746 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’757 0.9%  Gold 1’787 0.7%  Bitcoin 22’859 2.6%  Dollar 0.9546 -0.7%  Öl 96.3 1.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

CANCOM Aktie [Valor: 883557 / ISIN: DE0005419105]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.08.2022 18:00:07

DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CANCOM
39.00 CHF -30.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2022/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2022-en/

08.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1415329  08.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten