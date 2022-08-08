|
08.08.2022 18:00:07
DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2022/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2022-en/
08.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1415329 08.08.2022 CET/CEST
