13.08.2019 08:10:22
DGAP-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/ English: https://www.cancom.com/reports/
Language:
|English
Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
