05.08.2022 18:10:28
DGAP-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
05.08.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
End of News
|DGAP News Service
1414729 05.08.2022 CET/CEST
