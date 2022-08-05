Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’123 -0.7%  SPI 14’415 -0.8%  Dow 32’706 -0.1%  DAX 13’574 -0.7%  Euro 0.9793 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’725 -0.8%  Gold 1’789 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22’151 2.5%  Dollar 0.9626 0.8%  Öl 95.2 1.7% 
0 CHF Kommission

Aumann Aktie [Valor: 36030369 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2022 18:10:28

DGAP-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Aumann
16.17 CHF 4.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2022
Address: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

05.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1414729  05.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Aumann AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten