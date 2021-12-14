|
14.12.2021 23:30:03
DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/annual-reports/2021/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Modemärkte AG
|Industriestraße Ost 1-7
|63808 Haibach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adlermode.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1257890 14.12.2021