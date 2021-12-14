SMI 12’427 -1.0%  SPI 15’849 -1.1%  Dow 35’544 -0.3%  DAX 15’454 -1.1%  Euro 1.0401 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’145 -0.9%  Gold 1’771 -0.9%  Bitcoin 44’687 3.6%  Dollar 0.9237 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -1.5% 

Adler Modemärkte Aktie [Valor: 12777623 / ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.12.2021 23:30:03

DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Adler Modemärkte
0.03 EUR -50.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.12.2021 / 23:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2021/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022
Address: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/annual-reports/2021/

14.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1257890  14.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257890&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Adler Modemärkte AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten