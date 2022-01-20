|
20.01.2022 21:24:45
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Financial Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and at the same time Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share Buy-back
The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and in line with the authorization of the Company's Annual General Meeting 2020, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegate Regulation).
The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.
Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the Company's website under www.corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations.
Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law
INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Nachrichten zu Zalando
Analysen zu Zalando
|19.01.22
|Zalando Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.22
Wie steht es aktuell um die Rohstoffe an den Börsen? Vor allem bei den Basismetallen sind seit 2021 die Kurse eher seitwärts verlaufen. Warum sich die Metalle so entwickelt haben, erklärt Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem zeigt Jochen Staiger, welchen Einfluss die Lagerbestände der Rohstoffe in Zukunft haben könnten.
