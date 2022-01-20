SMI 12’560 0.3%  SPI 15’926 0.4%  Dow 34’715 -0.9%  DAX 15’912 0.7%  Euro 1.0377 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’300 0.7%  Gold 1’838 -0.1%  Bitcoin 39’167 2.5%  Dollar 0.9181 0.2%  Öl 87.4 -0.3% 
20.01.2022 21:24:45

DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

Zalando
68.40 CHF -7.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

20-Jan-2022 / 21:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and at the same time Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share Buy-back

Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back for Stock Option Programs

BERLIN, 20 January 2022 // Today the Management Board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a share buy-back program. The repurchased shares shall be used to meet Zalando's obligations under its option programs to employees and to members of the Management Board. The program covers the repurchase of up to 2.2 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 200 million euros. It starts on 21 January 2022 and ends on 21 April 2022 at the latest. This decision has been approved by the Supervisory Board and is in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and in line with the authorization of the Company's Annual General Meeting 2020, and in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programs set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegate Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the provisions contained in this share buy-back program.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the Company's website under www.corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0) 30 20968 1584

MEDIA INQUIRIES
Carolyn Groß
Business & Financial Communications
carolyn.gross@zalando.de
+49 (0) 151 22189977
 

20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1271156

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1271156  20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST




Analysen zu Zalando

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
19.01.22 Zalando Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.01.22 Zalando Buy Warburg Research
13.01.22 Zalando Kaufen DZ BANK
10.01.22 Zalando Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
07.01.22 Zalando Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
