DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences' shares begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Media Release

Zurich, February 11, 2022, 7 am CET

Xlife Sciences' shares begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

- As of 3 pm CET today, the shares of Xlife Sciences AG will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange - as the first company in the new "Sparks" segment.

- The reference price is CHF 44.71 and corresponds to the closing price of EUR 42.20 at the close of trading yesterday on the Munich Stock Exchange.

- The share capital comprises 5'199'123 shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 per share, which will start trading today. The proportion of freely tradable shares is approx. 45%.



The shares of Xlife Sciences AG will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange as of today, February 11, 2022. The company's total of 5'199'123 shares are now listed under the ticker symbol "XLS" on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange. The reference price was set at CHF 44.71 per share. This corresponds to the closing price of EUR 42.20 as of yesterday, February 10, 2022 on the Munich Stock Exchange, where Xlife Sciences was so far admitted to trading (unregulated market ["Freiverkehr"] in the segment m:access) and yesterday's exchange rate of EUR 1 = CHF 1.0595. Trading on the Munich Stock Exchange has now been terminated for regulatory reasons. Based on the reference price, Xlife Sciences has a market capitalization of CHF 232.5 million before the opening of the first trading day. It is expected that Xlife Sciences will be included in the following indices on February 14, 2022: SPI Family, SXI Life Sciences, SXI Bio & Medtech.

Dr. Bernhard Scholz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xlife Sciences, comments: "We look back on two successful years of listing on the Munich Stock Exchange. We look forward to taking the next steps in Xlife Sciences' development as a company listed in Switzerland."

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, added: "We would like to thank the stock exchange in Munich for the good cooperation. By moving to a regulated stock exchange, we are making Xlife Sciences more accessible to long-term institutional investors."

Financial calendar 2022

April 25, 2022 Annual Report 2021

June 20, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022

September 28, 2022 Half-Year Report 2022

About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Contact:

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

