DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Xlife Sciences publishes prospectus for listing on SIX Swiss Exchange

Zurich, February 8, 2022, 8 pm CET

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS DE) today has published the prospectus for its intended listing on the "Sparks" segment of SIX Swiss Exchange. The listing and commencement of trading is scheduled for February 11, 2022 (from 3 pm CET*), as already announced.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, says: "We are pleased to have reached another important milestone regarding our intended listing on SIX Swiss Exchange with today's publication of the listing prospectus."

The Company and its Value Chain

Xlife Sciences brings carefully selected early-stage projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development. The focus is on preclinical projects in biotechnology that are acquired from a university, a clinical center, or a research institution. If Xlife Sciences decides to take over the invention disclosure, usually a separate project company is founded for this purpose.

Xlife Sciences generally focuses its involvement in a project on the early phase, i.e., until completion of the so-called "proof-of-concept" phase, and subsequently strives to commercialize the project company, e. g., through a sale of the company or individual product candidates ("trade sale"), through out-licensing of products or patents, or through an IPO of the project company. This strategy enables Xlife Sciences to realize an increase in value already after the proof-of-concept phase. Potential future growth opportunities are also captured with possible milestone payments and royalties in the later market phase.

Planned listing on SIX Swiss Exchange

Currently, the company is admitted to trading on the Munich Stock Exchange (unregulated market ["Freiverkehr"] in the segment m:access) with a market capitalization of EUR 233 million as of the end of 2021. In view of the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange on the new "Sparks" segment, trading of the shares of Xlife Sciences AG on the Munich Stock Exchange is to be terminated as of 10 February 2022. The shares can be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange after the change of the stock exchange.

Listing SIX Swiss Exchange ("Sparks" trading segment) Symbol XLS Swiss securities number 46192960 ISIN CH 046 192960 3 First trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange Expected on February 11, 2022 (at 3 pm CET*)

Electronic copies of the listing prospectus can be obtained from the Company via info@xlifescinces.ch

Audited interim financial statements as of Q3 2021

Together with the prospectus, Xlife Sciences AG today published the (condensed) consolidated, audited interim financial statements as of 30 September 2021. These show that the company generated sales of approximately CHF 442'000 from January to September 2021. Xlife Sciences had an equity capital of CHF 153 million at the end of Q3 2021. The non-current assets totaling CHF 186 million at the end of September 2021 mainly consist of investments in ten of a total of 23 project companies, which were measured at fair value of CHF 175 million. The publication of the consolidated financial statements for the entire 2021 financial year is scheduled for the end of April 2022.



* About the "Sparks" segment on SIX Swiss Exchange

"Sparks" is a regulated trading segment of SIX Swiss Exchange, tailored to the requirements of fast-growing, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their investors. Among other things, the segment provides easier access for younger companies and a condensed trading window (3 pm to 5.20 pm CET, with closing auction and "Trading at Last" (TAL) until 5.40 pm CET). Apart from that, SMEs listed on the "Sparks" segment are subject to the same prospectus requirements, the same regulatory oversight and the same reporting requirements as companies traded on the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch

Contact:

Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch

