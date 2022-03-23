Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
23.03.2022 20:27:23

DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE expects break-even in 2023 at the latest

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
windeln.de SE: windeln.de SE expects break-even in 2023 at the latest

23-March-2022 / 20:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de SE expects break-even in 2023 at the latest

Munich, March 23, 2022: The Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) announces that the Company no longer adheres to its previous target of reaching break-even measured by adjusted EBIT at Group level in 2022. This decision is based on increased risks for the international movement of goods, which could impact the China business in particular. The China business is important for achieving this target in the further course of the fiscal year. Even taking these risks into account, the Management Board considers it possible to achieve positive adjusted EBIT across the Group in the fourth quarter of 2022, at least on a monthly basis, if business develops favourably. The Management Board estimates that break-even will be reached in 2023 at the latest.

The Management Board continues to work on implementing the ordinary capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders resolved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on January 28, 2022. As already reported, this measure is intended to cover the additional financing requirements identified for fiscal year 2022 and to ensure the Company's solvency for fiscal year 2022. Based on the discussions currently being held with potential investors, windeln.de expects that the capital increase can be implemented in the short term.
 

pagehit