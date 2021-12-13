DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Notice of loss pursuant to Sec. 92 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

windeln.de SE: Notice of loss pursuant to Sec. 92 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)



13-Dec-2021 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, December 13, 2021: The Management Board of windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL227) hereby announces that according to its best judgment a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. This loss is mainly attributable to operating losses.



Pursuant to Sec. 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), a loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital triggers the statutory obligation to summon a general meeting of shareholders without undue delay. The Company's Management Board will shortly invite to an extraordinary general meeting, in which the Management Board will report the loss of half of the nominal share capital under agenda item 1 and outline the situation of the Company.



As previously communicated by the Company, windeln.de will require additional liquidity to reach break even based on adjusted EBIT in the fiscal year 2022. In order to take into account the Company's financial development in the fiscal year 2021 and the plans for the fiscal year 2022, the Management Board is currently examining the implementation of furhter capital measures to be implemented in the short term. Such capital measures would be proposed for resolution at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

Contact:

Legal

Daniel Panajotow

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 62

Contact:LegalDaniel PanajotowPhone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 62Email: investor.relations@windeln.de

