|
16.08.2019 18:24:28
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on capital measures on September 27, 2019
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action
Convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on capital measures on September 27, 2019
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
The Company windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or the "Company") announces that the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting for September 27, 2019, to resolve on an ordinary capital reduction by way of a reverse stock split at the ratio 2 : 1 of the Company's shares and thus enable the Company to carry out a capital increase. In addition, the administrative bodies will propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting to carry out a capital increase of the share capital against cash contribution with subscription rights for shareholders by up to EUR 10,000,000.00. The subscription period should start soon after the entry of the proposed capital reduction into the commercial register. Details of the specific target volume of the cash capital increase and the subscription ratio will also be provided at the beginning of the subscription period. In addition, the existing Authorized Capital 2018 is to be canceled and a new Authorized Capital will be created allowing the increase of the share capital of the Company with the approval of the Supervisory Board by up to EUR 6,000,000.00 by issuing new no-par-value bearer shares against cash contribution and / or contribution in kind once or several times until September 26, 2024 (Authorized Capital 2019).
Contact:
Corporate Communications
Sophia Kursawe
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65
Email: presse@windeln.de
16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Hofmannstr.51
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 416 17 15-0
|Fax:
|089 / 416 17 15-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@windeln.de
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL193
|WKN:
|WNDL19
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|859019
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
859019 16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST