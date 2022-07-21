Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
WashTec Aktie
21.07.2022 18:34:43

DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year2022: revenue forecast significantly increased, EBIT margin slightly lowered.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
WashTec AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year2022: revenue forecast significantly increased, EBIT margin slightly lowered.

21-Jul-2022 / 18:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to the high order backlog, the Company now expects revenue growth of 10% - 12% for the fiscal year 2022, which corresponds to currency-adjusted growth of 8% - 10%. Thus, full-year revenue is expected to be between 476m and 484m (initially 450m - 470m).

Due to the challenges in the procurement markets with regard to supply chain issues, the development of material prices and the delayed effect of price increases, the Company is adjusting the forecast of a double-digit EBIT margin given at the beginning of the year and now expects an EBIT margin of 8% -9%. Thus, an EBIT of between 38m and 43m is expected for the full year (initially 45m - 48m).

Due to the necessary increase in inventory to ensure the ability to deliver and the expected increase in business volume, the company now expects a significantly reduced free cash flow of 10m - 20m (initially 28m - 32m).

Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1403467

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1403467  21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

