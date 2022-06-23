Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
23.06.2022 19:01:18

DGAP-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through 50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment

Vulcan Energy Resources
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Investment/Capital Increase
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through 50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment

23-Jun-2022 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through 50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) has today agreed a 50 million (A$76 million) equity investment from Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA, Stellantis) pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Stellantis will become the second largest shareholder in Vulcan, at 8% shareholding, following issue of the fully paid ordinary shares at the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of 4.367 (A$6.622) per share which represents ~11.450m shares.

Vulcan and Stellantis have also extended their binding lithium hydroxide offtake agreement, concluded on 29 November 2021, by five years, to 2035.

Stellantis is one of the worlds leading automakers and mobility providers. Vulcan understands that this represents the worlds first upstream investment in a listed lithium company by an international automaker.

23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1382637

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1382637  23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

