DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 publishes revenue and earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Vita 34 publishes revenue and earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year



29-Apr-2022 / 21:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vita 34 publishes revenue and earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 117741594 49.00 % 18.30 % Netflix Inc. / Spotify / Walt Disney Co. 115674238 50.00 % 15.00 % Daimler AG / Tesla Inc. 117741595 50.00 % 15.00 % Leipzig, 29 April 2022 - On the basis of the current assessment of business performance and against the backdrop of the tense economic environment, the Management Board expects consolidated revenues of between EUR 68 million and EUR 75 million for the full year 2022 (2021: EUR 28.4 million). The Management Board currently expects a significant decline in earnings. Accordingly, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to be in the range of EUR -2 to 1 million (2021: EUR 814 thousand). The previous year's figures include the current PBKM subgroup consolidated from November 8, 2021. The estimate is based on a constant exchange rate of the euro against the Polish zloty and other currencies (HUF, RON, TRY, GBP) compared to 31 March 2022. In view of the effects of the harmonization of accounting in accordance with IFRS 15 in the PBKM subgroup (for details, please refer to the ad hoc announcement of 26 April 2022), the Management Board assumes that, with appropriate adjustments to the terms and conditions of customer contracts, it will again be possible to realize a larger volume of revenue from newly concluded contracts at the beginning of the contract from the second half of the year. A corresponding sales volume was assumed in the forecast. --- End of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR --- Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Vita 34 AG

Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0

Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190

Email: ingo.middelmenne@vita34.de Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Company profile Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissue as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. Based on the expansion of the business model in 2019, Vita 34 intends to also offer the storage of immune cells from peripheral blood as well as stem cells derived from adipose tissue in the future. Endogenous cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in vapors of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already provided for their family's health with more than 850,000 units of stored biological materials at Vita 34. 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

