DGAP-Adhoc: Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures



29-Aug-2022 / 23:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Idorsia AG / Logitech International SA 120866047 51.00 % 19.00 % AMS AG 120866048 55.00 % 17.30 % Tesla Inc. 120866049 49.00 % 16.00 % Leipzig, 29 August 2022 - In close coordination with its legal and business advisors, Vita 34 AG has today succeeded in reaching an agreement to structure its storage contracts with customers in the PBKM subgroup in such a way that they can be accounted for again for a longer period of time - similar to the original accounting at PBKM. From todays perspective, the positive effect of this decision amounts to around EUR 9.0 million per year and has an equal impact on Group sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). This will be taken into account in the contractual regulations with immediate effect. However, since due to the nature of Vita 34's business model, contract conclusions lead to invoicing after average four to six weeks at the earliest, the consensus reached today will have a positive effect on the Company's consolidated revenues and earnings from the fourth quarter of 2022 onwards with minor impact on the third quarter. In its forecast for the full year, however, the company has already anticipated this effect from the beginning of the third quarter, which leads to the fact that both the estimate of consolidated revenue and EBITDA expected in 2022 were assumed EUR 2.5 million too high. In addition, the Management Board has decided today to bring forward significant restructuring measures to leverage post-merger synergies to the current financial year 2022 in view of the current market environment. The location measures relate especially to the markets of Poland, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain and will result in a non-recurring special charge at EBITDA level of EUR -1.5 million. Against the background of the aforementioned effects and the continuing difficult market environment, the Management Board is adjusting the forecast ranges for consolidated sales to EUR 65 to 72 million (previously: EUR 68 to 75 million) and for EBITDA to EUR -6.0 to -3.0 million (previously: EUR -2 to +1 million).

Notifying person: Dirk Plaga, CFO Vita 34 AG

--- End of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR --- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Vita 34 AG

Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0

Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190

E-Mail: ingo.middelmenne@vita34.de Company profile Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since been offering collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissue as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. Customers from around 50 countries have already provided for the health of their family with more than 850,000 units of stored biological materials at Vita 34. 29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

