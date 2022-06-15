DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Personnel

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO



15-Jun-2022

VERBIO AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO

Zörbig/Leipzig June 15, 2022 Today, as part of a comprehensive restructuring of the allocation of the executive responsibilities of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Olaf Tröber as a member of the Management Board with effect from July 1, 2022. On being appointed to the new Management Board position of Chief Financial Officer, he will take responsibility for the Finance, Compliance, Legal and Investor Relations departments which have until now been managed by Claus Sauter in addition to his role as CEO. Olaf Tröber, a master in business administration, joined VERBIO AG in 2007, and his most recent position has been as Head of Group Financing and Treasury as well as Business Development. With this appointment the Management Board has been expanded to comprise six members, in order to provide a solid basis for the Groups ongoing internationalisation and growth targets.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 900 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIOs biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Groups annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.



