|
15.06.2022 19:12:57
DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VERBIO AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO
Zörbig/Leipzig June 15, 2022 Today, as part of a comprehensive restructuring of the allocation of the executive responsibilities of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Olaf Tröber as a member of the Management Board with effect from July 1, 2022. On being appointed to the new Management Board position of Chief Financial Officer, he will take responsibility for the Finance, Compliance, Legal and Investor Relations departments which have until now been managed by Claus Sauter in addition to his role as CEO. Olaf Tröber, a master in business administration, joined VERBIO AG in 2007, and his most recent position has been as Head of Group Financing and Treasury as well as Business Development. With this appointment the Management Board has been expanded to comprise six members, in order to provide a solid basis for the Groups ongoing internationalisation and growth targets.
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Constanze Blechschmidt
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-281
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
15-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1376703
|
1376703 15-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
