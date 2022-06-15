Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’784 0.8%  SPI 13’870 0.8%  Dow 30’542 0.6%  DAX 13’485 1.4%  Euro 1.0419 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’532 1.6%  Gold 1’818 0.5%  Bitcoin 20’742 -6.6%  Dollar 1.0021 0.1%  Öl 120.1 -0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie [Valor: 2731349 / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.06.2022 19:12:57

DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
52.96 CHF -8.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO

15-Jun-2022 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG: Supervisory Board appoints new member of the Management Board as CFO

Zörbig/Leipzig June 15, 2022 Today, as part of a comprehensive restructuring of the allocation of the executive responsibilities of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has unanimously appointed Olaf Tröber as a member of the Management Board with effect from July 1, 2022. On being appointed to the new Management Board position of Chief Financial Officer, he will take responsibility for the Finance, Compliance, Legal and Investor Relations departments which have until now been managed by Claus Sauter in addition to his role as CEO. Olaf Tröber, a master in business administration, joined VERBIO AG in 2007, and his most recent position has been as Head of Group Financing and Treasury as well as Business Development. With this appointment the Management Board has been expanded to comprise six members, in order to provide a solid basis for the Groups ongoing internationalisation and growth targets.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 900 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIOs biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Groups annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice
This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Although the Companys management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. VERBIO can give no guarantee and accepts no liability as to whether future development and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.


Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Constanze Blechschmidt
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-281
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

15-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
Fax: +49 (0)341 308530-998
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1376703

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1376703  15-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376703&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten