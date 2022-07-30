Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’146 0.2%  SPI 14’446 0.4%  Dow 32’845 1.0%  DAX 13’484 1.5%  Euro 0.9732 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.5%  Gold 1’766 0.6%  Bitcoin 22’678 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9515 -0.4%  Öl 110.0 2.0% 
0 CHF Kommission
Varta Aktie [Valor: 3284753 / ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.07.2022 08:54:09

DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

Varta
73.52 CHF 2.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

30-Jul-2022 / 08:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55


Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014

 

Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

 

Ellwangen, 30th July 2022

 

VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year

 

  • Revenue was declining by 5.2% to 376.8 EUR million (Half year 2021: 397.6 EUR million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA reaches 68.9 EUR million (Half year 2021: 112.3 EUR million) and is below expectations
  • Outlook for 2022 adjusted

Ellwangen, July 30th, 2022 According to preliminary figures, VARTA AG achieved revenue of EUR 376.8 million in the first half of 2022 (Half year 2021: EUR 397.6 million). This corresponds to a decline in sales of 5.2% percent compared to the same period last year.

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was EUR 68.9 million (first half of 2021: EUR 112.3 million), which was below our expectations.

The main reasons are delays in customer projects as well as the continuing tense situation with raw material, energy prices and high transport costs.

Against the background of the increased uncertainties in the course of the year, the Executive Board has decided to update the forecast for the financial year. The Executive Board expects a revenue of EUR 880 million to EUR 920 million (previously EUR 950 million to EUR 1 billion) and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 200 million to EUR 225 million (previously EUR 260 million to EUR 280 million).

The final figures for the first half of 2022 will be announced on 11th August 2022 at https://www.varta-ag.com/publications.

 

30-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: MDAX, SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1409687

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1409687  30-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409687&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Varta AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Varta-Aktie im Plus: Vertragsverlängerung für Varta-CFO Hessenberger - Vorstand wird ausgebaut Neuaufstellung Der Batteriehersteller Varta hat seinen Vorstand erweitert und zudem den Vertrag mit Finanzvorstand Armin Hessenberger um zwei Jahre bis 2024 verlängert.
08:54
 DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of outlook for the current financial year (EQS Group)
08:54
 DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis zum ersten Halbjahr 2022 und Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr (EQS Group)
29.07.22
 DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG expands Executive Board and extends Contract of Chief Financial Officer Armin Hessenberger (EQS Group)
29.07.22
 DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erweitert den Vorstand und verlängert Vertrag von Finanzvorstand Armin Hessenberger (EQS Group)
29.07.22
VARTA AG : VARTA AG expands Executive Board and extends Contract of Chief Financial Officer Armin Hessenberger (Investegate)
22.07.22
 DGAP-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
20.07.22
 DGAP-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
18.07.22
 DGAP-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten