16.08.2019 13:50:32

DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vapiano SE / Key word(s): Agreement
VAPIANO SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business

16-Aug-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vapiano SE: Termination of exclusivity with Plutos Sama for sale of US business

Cologne, August 16, 2019 - Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, Ticker symbol: VAO) and the purchaser Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., Irvine, California (USA), (Plutos Sama) have agreed to revoke the exclusivity granted to the purchaser by the purchase agreement for the sale of the shares in Vapiano Holding USA LLC. and seven of its subsidiaries in the USA.

Since Plutos Sama has not yet been able to secure the conditions for closing the transaction due to a delay in the realization of the financing, Vapiano is now entitled to examine alternative options to sell the US business and will initiate a structured sales process for this purpose.

However, the parties have agreed to continue discussions in good faith on a possible closing of the transaction.


Contact:
Nicole Avenia
Phone: +49 221 67001 219
E-Mail: ir@vapiano.eu

 

16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 858893

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

858893  16-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

