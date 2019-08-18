<
18.08.2019 17:15:27

DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: CEO Cornelius Everke resigning from office

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vapiano SE / Key word(s): Personnel
VAPIANO SE: CEO Cornelius Everke resigning from office

18-Aug-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vapiano SE: CEO Cornelius Everke resigning from office

Cologne, August 18, 2019 - The CEO of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9), Mr Cornelius Everke, has today informed the Supervisory Board that he intends to resign for personal reasons from his office as member of the Management Board with effect as of August 31, 2019 and to terminate his employment agreement in mutual consent.

In order to ensure continuity in the Company's management in the current situation, the Supervisory Board intends to temporarily delegate the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms Vanessa Hall, as member of the Management Board and CEO, provided she is re-appointed to the Supervisory Board in this year's annual general meeting. Vanessa Hall declared that she was prepared to run the Company until at least the end of April 2020. In addition, the Supervisory Board will immediately initiate a structured process for the appointment of a new CEO for the long term.

Moreover, continuity is to be ensured also with regard to the function of the Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board therefore intends to extend the appointment and the employment agreement of Mr Lutz Scharpe as CFO for a further three years until June 2023 in the regular meeting of the Supervisory Board to be held next Tuesday.


Contact:
Nicole Avenia
Phone: +49 221 67001 219
Email: ir@vapiano.eu

 

18-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 221 67001-0
Fax: +49 (0) 221 67001-205
E-mail: info@vapiano.eu
Internet: www.vapiano.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9
WKN: A0WMNK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 859143

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

859143  18-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=859143&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
