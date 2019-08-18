|
18.08.2019 17:15:27
DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: CEO Cornelius Everke resigning from office
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vapiano SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Vapiano SE: CEO Cornelius Everke resigning from office
Cologne, August 18, 2019 - The CEO of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9), Mr Cornelius Everke, has today informed the Supervisory Board that he intends to resign for personal reasons from his office as member of the Management Board with effect as of August 31, 2019 and to terminate his employment agreement in mutual consent.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
In order to ensure continuity in the Company's management in the current situation, the Supervisory Board intends to temporarily delegate the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms Vanessa Hall, as member of the Management Board and CEO, provided she is re-appointed to the Supervisory Board in this year's annual general meeting. Vanessa Hall declared that she was prepared to run the Company until at least the end of April 2020. In addition, the Supervisory Board will immediately initiate a structured process for the appointment of a new CEO for the long term.
Moreover, continuity is to be ensured also with regard to the function of the Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board therefore intends to extend the appointment and the employment agreement of Mr Lutz Scharpe as CFO for a further three years until June 2023 in the regular meeting of the Supervisory Board to be held next Tuesday.
18-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|859143
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
859143 18-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Vapianomehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vapianomehr Analysen
|24.05.19
|Vapiano Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.02.19
|Vapiano Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.19
|Vapiano Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.12.18
|Vapiano Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.12.18
|Vapiano Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.19
|Vapiano Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.02.19
|Vapiano Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.19
|Vapiano Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.12.18
|Vapiano Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.12.18
|Vapiano Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.11.18
|Vapiano buy
|equinet AG
|11.07.18
|Vapiano buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.05.18
|Vapiano buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.18
|Vapiano buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.04.18
|Vapiano buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.02.19
|Vapiano Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.12.18
|Vapiano Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.19
|Vapiano Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.02.19
|Vapiano Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.12.18
|Vapiano Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.11.18
|Vapiano Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.11.18
|Vapiano Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}