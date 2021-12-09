SMI 12’612 0.1%  SPI 16’104 0.1%  Dow 35’755 0.0%  DAX 15’639 -0.3%  Euro 1.0432 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’208 -0.6%  Gold 1’775 -0.5%  Bitcoin 44’533 -4.2%  Dollar 0.9237 0.3%  Öl 74.1 -2.5% 
United Internet Aktie [Valor: 1115836 / ISIN: DE0005089031]
09.12.2021 23:11:45

DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet announces 2022 outlook

United Internet
38.24 CHF 1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Forecast
United Internet announces 2022 outlook

09-Dec-2021 / 23:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet announces 2022 outlook

- Guidance 2022: sales approx. EUR 5.8 billion; EBITDA approx. EUR 1.25 billion

- Additional marketing activities at IONOS to increase brand awareness

- Investments for 5G network roll-out and fibre network expansion

Montabaur, 9. December 2021. United Internet AG forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to approx. EUR 5.8 billion for its fiscal year 2022 (guidance 2021: approx. EUR 5.6 billion). Despite additional investments, EBITDA is expected to be on a par with 2021 and reach approx. EUR 1.25 billion again in 2022. EBITDA includes initial costs for 5G network construction of approx. EUR 70 million (compared to approx. EUR 40 million in 2021), as well as approx. EUR 30 million for additional marketing activities of the cloud provider IONOS to further raise brand awareness in its most important European markets.

In the coming year, the company plans significantly higher capital expenditures (capex), especially for the construction of its 5G network, as well as for the expansion of its fiber-optic network to connect the 5G antennas and provide coverage in additional expansion areas. The exact capex amount will depend in part on the availability of hardware and civil engineering services and is likely to be between EUR 800 million and EUR 1 billion (expectation 2021: approx. EUR 350 million).

Contact partner
United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiß
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de

Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2020 of United Internet AG on page 57.

09-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1256313

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1256313  09-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

