29.06.2022 20:22:26

DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Withdrawal of outlook for the financial year 2022 and talks with German Government

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Uniper SE: Withdrawal of outlook for the financial year 2022 and talks with German Government

29-Jun-2022 / 20:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper withdraws its outlook for the financial year 2022 with regard to adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income.

In addition, based on preliminary figures as of 30 June 2022, Uniper expects adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income for H1 2022 to be significantly below the respective prior-year figures (adjusted EBIT H1 2021: 580 million; adjusted net income H1 2021: 485 million).

The background to this is the impact of the current gas supply restrictions by Gazprom. Since 16 June 2022, Uniper has received only 40% of the contractually committed gas volumes from Gazprom. Uniper uses flexibilities in its portfolio as well as substitution of volumes to ensure security of supply for its customers. However, Uniper currently procures substitution volumes at significantly higher prices. Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens. There are also major uncertainties regarding the geopolitical situation, as well as the duration and scope of Russian gas supply restrictions. Against this background, gas price developments are also difficult to assess at present.

Uniper assumes that if the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) determines and announces the gas shortage situation, the current charges can partially be passed on. Likewise, this would be a necessary and essential prerequisite for being able to issue a new earnings outlook with sufficient certainty.

Uniper is examining how the liquidity of the company can be further secured. Among other things, Uniper entered into discussions with the German government  on possible stabilization measures for which a number of instruments could be considered, such as guarantees and collateral, increasing the current not yet drawn KfW credit facility, and equity investments.

Uniper continuously reviews the effects of the gas supply restrictions and will inform the capital market about relevant measures, if necessary.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's Annual Report 2021. Uniper SE's Annual Report 2021 is available at www.uniper.energy.

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy

29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1387177

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1387177  29-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

