Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’847 0.4%  SPI 13’995 0.5%  Dow 30’630 -0.5%  DAX 12’739 1.8%  Euro 0.9830 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’439 1.3%  Gold 1’704 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20’439 1.1%  Dollar 0.9793 -0.5%  Öl 100.0 0.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
UMT United Mobility Technology Aktie [Valor: 50098941 / ISIN: DE000A2YN702]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.07.2022 11:00:30

DGAP-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG acquires 100 percent of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context

UMT United Mobility Technology
6.70 EUR 4.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Investment
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG acquires 100 percent of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context

15-Jul-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 15 July 2022
 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Ad hoc release: UMT AG acquires 100 percent of MEXS Group and plans to strengthen personnel in this context

The Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) has concluded an agreement to acquire all shares in the newly established MEXS Group based in Trossingen, Germany. The acquisition of the MEXS Group from the previous shareholders Thomas Teufel and Cafer Tosun will take the form of a 100 percent takeover of the company's shares. The purchase price amounts to EUR 13 million plus an optional success component. The transaction will be completed from the company's own funds and without borrowing or the issue of new shares. In the synergy, the MEXS Group plans to achieve sales of approximately EUR 16 million in the next twelve months with a medium-term EBIT margin of 20 percent. The acquisition is subject to board approval.

With the complete takeover of the MEXS Group (www.mexs.io), UMT is further expanding its role as a "TechnologyHouse" and acquiring an IT company that is doing pioneering work in the area of interactive control of business processes through messaging. MEXS is an ideal complement to UMT's technology world and completes the mobile payment and smart rental services by adding messaging technology with smartphones and laptops for B2B and B2C applications, combining the world of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, i.e. software solutions for corporate resource planning, with an intuitive messenger.

The MEXS messaging platform is currently used as an enterprise messenger by medium-sized companies and in the manufacturing industry. And it is much more than just a messenger: the MEXS platform integrates communication into corporate workflows. Connected companies can thus act faster, serve customer inquiries promptly, execute business processes faster and enable mobile working.

MEXS customers can thus complement existing workflow systems and process flows of ERPs such as SAP, NetSuite, Salesforce or Workday with embedded communication on an end-to-end basis. The MEXS platform offers a comprehensive portfolio of functions such as web telephony or chat groups up to a translation function. However, common workflows such as sick notes or vacation requests can also be handled directly via the messaging app on the go. MEXS customers can configure their messenger individually for their company. And all of this is done while fully respecting privacy. Unlike conventional messaging services, MEXS does not require a mobile phone number for chats, and data is stored in German data centers to ensure that confidential and private data is protected.

In the course of this, UMT AG has secured the cooperation of two proven SAP experts: 
MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel is to strengthen the management team of UMT AG in the future as a member of the Board of Management responsible for technology and digitization. Co-shareholder Cafer Tosun will be in charge of the customer interface with SAP and will also be responsible for initiating new business partnerships in the big corporate sector. In the future, Cafer Tosun will also be available to UMT AG as a member of the Supervisory Board.

With the acquisition of MEXS GmbH and the simultaneous consistent focus on technology companies, UMT has successfully transformed itself from a specialist for mobile payments to a value-oriented and digital "TechnologyHouse" for integrated mobile commercial applications. The enormous potential of the systems that will be developed jointly with MEXS in the future in terms of integration with SAP business processes provides the UMT Group with the best prerequisites for significant revenue and earnings growth in the medium term, with sustainable profitability and steady cash flows.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Irmi Aigner
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich

Tel:  +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag

15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1398527

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1398527  15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398527&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu UMT United Mobility Technology AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UMT United Mobility Technology AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:30 Marktüberblick: Zalando stemmt sich gegen den Trend
07:43 MarketFlow Live - TSMC boost guidance📱Tech outperforms📊 Earnings: Banks🏦 Burberry👜Michigan sentiment
07:20 Nordex besorgt sich frisches Geld
06:08 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Tief erfolgreich getestet / Anheuser-Busch InBev – Der nächste Versuch?
14.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
14.07.22 SMI - Erholungsbewegung beendet?
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’256.78 20.00 USSM6U
Short 11’489.76 13.19 WSSMBU
Short 11’944.26 8.48 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’846.77 15.07.2022 11:03:12
Long 10’318.14 16.12 JSSMVU
Long 10’181.69 13.42 OSSMLU
Long 9’701.01 8.76 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Banken im Blick: US-Börsen schliessen nach Aufholjagd uneinheitlich -- SMI letztendlich leichter -- DAX zum Handelsschluss unter Druck -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Richemont-Aktie trotzdem verlustreich: Richemont vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung von 12 Prozent im ersten Geschäftsquartal - Analysten dennoch positiv gestimmt
Von der Konkurrenz überholt? Ford und General Motors könnten an Marktführer Tesla vorbeiziehen
Swatch-Aktie fällt dennoch an die Nulllinie zurück: Swatch kann Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr klar steigern
Swiss Steel-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Swiss Steel kann sich über eine markante Gewinnsteigerung im zweiten Quartal freuen
Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Diese Tipps gibt Shark Tank-Star Kevin O'Leary jungen Tradern
JPMorgan-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: JPMorgan unterbricht Aktienrückkauf wegen Gewinnrückgang
Erneuter Erholungsversuch zum Ende der Woche: SMI etwas höher -- DAX steigt deutlich -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Sinkflug

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit