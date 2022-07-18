DGAP-Adhoc: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2021: Total operating performance and gross profit improved again - 2021 best financial year in UMT history

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2021: Total operating performance and gross profit improved again - 2021 best financial year in UMT history



18-Jul-2022 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Ad hoc release: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2021: Total operating performance and gross profit improved again - 2021 best financial year in UMT history Total performance 2021: +4 percent to TEUR 32,393

EBIT 2021: +27 percent to TEUR 5,386

Consolidated net profit 2021: +29 percent to TEUR 4,724



Total operating performance and gross profit improved once again compared with the previous year, with profit expanding in the process. Thus, total operating performance of UMT Group in 2021 was increased by +4 percent to TEUR 32,393 (previous year: TEUR 31,183). Revenue was slightly above previous year's level and reached TEUR 30,590 (previous year: TEUR 30,543). Revenues were mainly generated in the two business units "Technology and Software" and "Commerce and Consulting". In terms of revenue, the "Technology and Software" segment includes licensing rights, software development, and software-induced transaction business. On the revenue side, the "Commerce and Consulting" segment primarily comprises consulting activities for IT and asset management as well as the UMT Group's sales and commission business in the portfolio. The growth momentum in 2021 is attributable in particular to the Commerce and Consulting business area. This business area will continue to make significant contributions to success in the future. As part of the "buy-and-build" strategy, even higher growth rates than in the past are expected for the Technology and Software business area in the future



Gross profit at Group level improved by +3 percent to TEUR 15,965 (previous year: TEUR 15,570) in the reporting year. While consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 17 percent to TEUR 10,765 (previous year: TEUR 9,216), consolidated operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by +27 percent to TEUR 5,386 (previous year: TEUR 4,230). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) also improved by the same amount (+27 percent) to TEUR 5,380 (previous year: TEUR 4,243). As a result, the UMT Group's net profit for the year rose by +29 percent to TEUR 4,724 (previous year: TEUR 3,661).



The year 2021 was dominated by the digitization initiative and the identification of further acquisition targets under the newly launched "buy and build" strategy. The digitization projects surrounding the Smart Rental App were successfully launched, although delays due to global supply bottlenecks also left their mark here.



The project to acquire the MEXS Group was also launched in the first half of the past financial year. UMT's management specifically chose an IT company with a focus on "collaboration and processes" because it sees an exceptional, long-term perspective here across all sectors of the economy, affecting all companies from micro-enterprises to major global corporations.



This and other potential acquisitions could not be completed on balance sheet for the year 2021 due to the consequences of the Corona pandemic and finally also the Ukraine war.



With the just published acquisition of the MEXS Group, the innovative pioneer in the field of interactive control of business processes through messaging based on a flexible service platform, the UMT Group is continuing its successfully launched "buy and build" strategy in 2022. MEXS ideally complements UMT's technology world and completes the mobile payment and smart rental services with messaging technology for B2B and B2C applications and interfaces to the world of enterprise IT systems.



With the acquisition of MEXS GmbH and the simultaneous consistent focus on technology companies, the transformation of UMT from a specialist for mobile payment to a value-oriented and digital "TechnologyHouse" for integrated mobile commercial applications has been successful. The enormous potential of the systems that will be developed jointly with MEXS in the future in the direction of integration with SAP business processes provides the UMT Group with the best prerequisites in the medium term for significant revenue and earnings growth with sustainable profitability and steady cash flows.



Despite all crises and adversities, 2021 was the best financial year in the history of UMT and the UMT Group considers itself strongly positioned for the future. However, due to the high level of economic uncertainty in the current global geopolitical environment, management considers it appropriate to assess entrepreneurial risks with particular caution and to pursue a conservative financial policy for the time being.

The Annual Report is available on the Company's website at https://umt.ag/en/financial-reports.



Contact:



UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Irmi Aigner

Brienner Strasse 7

80333 Munich

Germany



Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail:



Archive at www.dgap.de

