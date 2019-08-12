|
12.08.2019 20:00:25
DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reports on first half-year, adjusts earnings forecast and confirms dividend forecast for 2019
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
Munich, 12 August 2019
Following the sale of the GEG German Estate Group, the focus in the second half of 2019 will be on building up a broadly diversified investment portfolio of both privately held and listed companies. The expansion of the investment portfolio is to be financed from the substantial liquid funds available to the company.
Therefore the company is adjusting its outlook for the 2019 financial year and expects a total consolidated result of EUR 4.0 to 4.5 million (previous forecast: more than EUR 6 million). The dividend forecast of 20 to 25 cents per share for the 2019 financial year remains unchanged.
12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Theresienhöhe 28
|80339 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 381611-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 3915-92
|E-mail:
|ir@ttl-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007501009
|WKN:
|750100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|856109
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
856109 12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST
