Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'053 0.6%  SPI 14'182 0.5%  Dow 32'381 0.7%  DAX 13'471 0.5%  Euro 0.9656 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'665 0.5%  Gold 1'728 0.2%  Bitcoin 21'323 0.0%  Dollar 0.9490 -0.5%  Öl 95.0 0.8% 
0 CHF Kommission
TRATON Aktie [Valor: 48295916 / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2022 12:31:19

DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Disposal of business activities in Russia

TRATON
13.54 CHF -1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON SE: Disposal of business activities in Russia

13-Sep-2022 / 12:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disposal of business activities in Russia

 

Munich, 13 September 2022 MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB, subsidiaries of TRATON SE, are disposing their sales companies in the Russian Federation to local sales partners. In addition to that Scania AB disposes their Russian financing business. These transactions still require the approval of the supervisory boards of TRATON SE and Volkswagen AG as well as various regulatory authorities in the Russian Federation. The transactions are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. TRATON SE is expected to realise an additional loss of up to EUR 550 million, depending on the development of the exchange rate of the Russian rouble to the euro. Due to the direct impact of the war in Ukraine, asset write-downs and additional expenses of EUR 113 million were already incurred in first half-year 2022. The effect will be reported as an adjustment to the operating result, so this has no impact on the annual forecast for the adjusted operating return in 2022. The annual forecast for the net cash flow of TRATON SE is also not affected by the disposals.

 

The definition of adjusted operating return can be found on page 37 of the Annual Report 2021 (https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html).

 

Contact:

Lars Korinth

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 152 31373138

lars.korinth@traton.com

TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 Munich, Germany

www.traton.com

13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1441243

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1441243  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441243&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu TRATON

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten