16.06.2019 18:17:34
DGAP-Adhoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Principle agreement on bridge financing
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Financing
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Principle agreement on bridge financing
- Fosun will provide a loan to the Company on short notice of EUR 18.5 million.
- The consortium banks will suspend the regular EUR 7.5 million consortium loan repayment due on 30 June 2019 until the middle of August.
- The consortium banks will grant the Company a new letters of credit facility of
The ultimate provision of the credit facilities is subject to the agreement on the final terms, entering into binding documentation and the consent of the respective bodies.
During the term of the bridge financing the Independent Business Review (IBR) shall be finalized and an agreement on the final financing structure and the contributions of the respective parties shall be found.
16-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TOM TAILOR Holding SE
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STST2
|WKN:
|A0STST
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|825249
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
