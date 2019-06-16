DGAP-Adhoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Principle agreement on bridge financing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Financing

Hamburg, 16 June 2019. In the discussions between TOM TAILOR Holding SE ("the Company") and the consortium banks as wells as the majority shareholder Fosun, a first agreement for a bridge financing until the middle of August has been reached, consisting of the following key points:

- Fosun will provide a loan to the Company on short notice of EUR 18.5 million.

- The consortium banks will suspend the regular EUR 7.5 million consortium loan repayment due on 30 June 2019 until the middle of August.

- The consortium banks will grant the Company a new letters of credit facility of

EUR 30 million for the purchase of goods.

The ultimate provision of the credit facilities is subject to the agreement on the final terms, entering into binding documentation and the consent of the respective bodies.

During the term of the bridge financing the Independent Business Review (IBR) shall be finalized and an agreement on the final financing structure and the contributions of the respective parties shall be found.



