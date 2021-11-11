DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: BaFin approves securities prospectus for admission of shares for trading in the regulated market of the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): IPO/Regulatory Approval

The Social Chain AG: BaFin approves securities prospectus for admission of shares for trading in the regulated market of the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main



11-Nov-2021 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of an insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Berlin, 11 November 2021 - The Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ("BaFin") today approved the securities prospectus of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) ("TSC") for the purpose of admission of all issued shares of TSC including all shares which so far were traded in the open market of the stock exchange in Düsseldorf, to the regulated market of the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

Furthermore, the securities prospectus addresses the admission of 2,855,000 new shares, which shall be issued to the shareholders of the DS Holding GmbH by way of a capital increase in kind in return for a transfer of a part of the shares in the DS Holding GmbH.

TSC expects notice of approval by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the course of today.

Begin of trading of the shares of TSC (first trading day) in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange is expected tomorrow, 12 November 2021.

www.socialchain.com

Contact:

Jana Walker I Investor Relations

Gormannstr. 22

10119 Berlin

+49 30 208 48 40 10

ir@socialchain.com

Important note



This announcement constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

This announcement is not intended for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or within the United States and may not be distributed to U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States. The securities are not and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The securities referred to in this announcement will not be offered or sold in Canada, Australia or Japan, or to or for the account of persons resident in Canada, Australia or Japan. No action has been taken to offer, acquire or distribute the securities in any jurisdiction where this is not permitted.

This release contains statements relating to the future. These statements are based on current views, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results, results or events could differ materially from those described herein due to factors affecting the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in the general economic environment or competitive situation, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes in foreign or domestic laws or regulations, including, but not limited to, the tax environment. The Company assumes no obligation to update any statements relating to the future.

