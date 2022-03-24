DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG approves share buy-back to service participation programs

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

SYNLAB AG approves share buy-back to service participation programs



24-March-2022 / 14:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SYNLAB AG approves share buy-back to service participation programs

The management board of SYNLAB AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, to acquire shares in the Company under share buy-back programs to deliver them to employees and/or board members of the Company and its group companies under the long-term incentive plans and employee participation program of the Company and its group companies. The Company intends to review at least annually the maximum number of shares required and to initiate the corresponding share buy-back programs.

In addition, the management board of the Company today resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, a share buy-back program 2022 for the repurchase of up to 660,566 shares in the Company with a term from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2025. The volume of the share buy-back program 2022 was determined on the basis of the allocations made under or declared accessions of beneficiaries to the long-term incentive plans and employee participation program of the Company and its Group companies at the time of the resolution. A maximum amount of EUR 16,514,150.00 (excluding ancillary costs) has been allocated to the share buy-back program 2022. The share buy-back program 2022 will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.