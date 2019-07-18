+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2019 20:35:40

DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of BMW AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Management

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board of BMW AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Management

18-Jul-2019 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of BMW AG appointed at today's meeting Oliver Zipse as the new Chairman of the Board of Management with effect from 16 August 2019. Oliver Zipse has been a member of the Board of Management since 2015 and is currently responsible for production. The current Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, will resign as Chairman and will leave the Board of Management by mutual agreement on 15 August 2019.
Contact:
Torsten Schüssler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 48130450 55.00 % 6.70 %

18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 382 0
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com
ISIN: DE0005190003, DE0005190037
WKN: 519000 , 519003
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 843493

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

843493  18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843493&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 46532721 08.03.2021 9.56 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 44175671 26.10.2020 9.40 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 44175751 19.05.2020 9.12 %

Nachrichten zu BMW AGmehr Nachrichten