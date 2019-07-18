|
18.07.2019 20:35:40
DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of BMW AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Management
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of BMW AG appointed at today's meeting Oliver Zipse as the new Chairman of the Board of Management with effect from 16 August 2019. Oliver Zipse has been a member of the Board of Management since 2015 and is currently responsible for production. The current Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, will resign as Chairman and will leave the Board of Management by mutual agreement on 15 August 2019.
Contact:
Torsten Schüssler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387
18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
|Petuelring 130
|80788 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 382 0
|Internet:
|www.bmwgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005190003, DE0005190037
|WKN:
|519000 , 519003
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|843493
