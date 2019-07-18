DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of BMW AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Management

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board of BMW AG appoints new Chairman of the Board of Management



18-Jul-2019 / 20:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of BMW AG appointed at today's meeting Oliver Zipse as the new Chairman of the Board of Management with effect from 16 August 2019. Oliver Zipse has been a member of the Board of Management since 2015 and is currently responsible for production. The current Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Krüger, will resign as Chairman and will leave the Board of Management by mutual agreement on 15 August 2019.

Contact:

Torsten Schüssler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49-89-382-25387

