DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board adjusts earnings guidance for 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board adjusts earnings guidance for 2021



12-Jan-2022 / 21:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Niestetal, January 12, 2022 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021. This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants (O&M business). The reason for the negotiations are defects in some of the solar parks to be maintained by SMA, which only became apparent after the contract was concluded. Based on the resulting one-off effect, the SMA Managing Board now expects an EBITDA between 20 million and 30 million for fiscal year 2021 (previously: 50 million to 65 million). Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 115384482 55.00 % 19.00 % Lucid Group Inc. / Tesla Inc. 115384483 50.00 % 18.00 % Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 115384484 59.00 % 13.50 %

Contact:

Ulrich Hadding

Chief Financial Officer Contact:Ulrich HaddingChief Financial Officer Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by around 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDax index.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de



Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Presse@SMA.de 12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

