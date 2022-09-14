Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'840 -0.5%  SPI 13'883 -0.6%  Dow 31'105 -3.9%  DAX 13'160 -0.2%  Euro 0.9621 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'587 0.0%  Gold 1'704 0.1%  Bitcoin 19'568 0.9%  Dollar 0.9611 -0.1%  Öl 93.3 -0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission
Sixt Aktie [Valor: 348141 / ISIN: DE0007231326]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.09.2022 11:35:48

DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: SIXT raises forecast for financial year 2022 significantly

Sixt
116.94 CHF -26.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Sixt SE: SIXT raises forecast for financial year 2022 significantly

14-Sep-2022 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SIXT raises forecast for financial year 2022 significantly

Pullach, 14 September 2022 Based on the preliminary figures currently available for August and expectations for the coming months of 2022, the Management Board of Sixt SE raised its previous forecast for financial year 2022 significantly today and now expects consolidated revenue for financial year 2022 to be between EUR 2.8 billion and EUR 3.1 billion (previously: significantly above EUR 2.28 billion) and earnings before taxes (EBT) for Sixt Group in the range between EUR 500 million and EUR 550 million (most recently: at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 380 million to EUR 480 million). The current average analyst estimate for the consolidated revenue of Sixt Group for 2022 is EUR 2.87 billion and thus within the raised forecast. The projected EBT range is above the average current analyst estimate of EUR 489 million.

The reasons for this positive development are in particular how the business developed in August as well as the emerging development for September, both of which are significantly above previous expectations. The key factors here were, in particular, the significantly higher than expected strong demand in Europe and the US, the very positive market price level, which is above the historically high levels of the previous year, and the development of the exchange rate for the US dollar. The updated forecast for financial year 2022 was prepared on the basis of the current market environment and under the assumption that there are significant uncertainties for the last quarter of financial year 2022 in view of the numerous impending macroeconomic difficulties in Europe and the US.

Sixt SE will publish its third quarter results as of 30 September on 9 November 2022 as planned.
Contact:
Nicole Schillinger
Head of Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1442167

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1442167  14-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Sixt SE St.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten