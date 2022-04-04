Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Sixt Aktie [Valor: 348141 / ISIN: DE0007231326]
04.04.2022 19:33:17

DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Group revenue of approx. EUR 580 million and Group EBT between EUR 80 million and EUR 95 million in Q1 2022

Sixt
116.94 CHF -26.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sixt SE: Group revenue of approx. EUR 580 million and Group EBT between EUR 80 million and EUR 95 million in Q1 2022

04-Apr-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE: Group revenue of approx. EUR 580 million and Group EBT between EUR 80 million and EUR 95 million in Q1 2022

Pullach, 04 April 2022

Based on preliminary figures, the Sixt Group's consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately EUR 580 million (Q1 2021: EUR 330 million) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to be between EUR 80 million and EUR 95 million (Q1 2021: EUR -14 million).

In the same quarter of the previous year, the business activities of the Sixt Group were significantly affected by pandemic-related restrictions on travel, particularly in Europe. An improvement of the business development in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of the previous year was already foreseeable before the beginning of the year. The preliminary figures solidify this expectation and show a strong first quarter of 2022, which takes up on the positive development of the previous quarters. The key influencing factor is the persistently good market price level.

The forecast for the financial year 2022 published in the Annual Report 2021, with the uncertainties mentioned therein (in particular the development of the war in Ukraine and the consequences thereof), continues to apply unchanged.

Sixt SE will publish the consolidated quarterly statement as of 31 March 2022 as planned on 12 May 2022.
 

Contact:
Nicole Schillinger
Head of Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319871

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1319871  04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

