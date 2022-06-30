Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
30.06.2022 19:03:07

DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an atequity investment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens announces impairment of an atequity investment

30-Jun-2022 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 30, 2022

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

 

Siemens announces impairment of an atequity investment

With Siemens Energy AG's Xetra closing share price of 13.99 on June 30, 2022, the market value of Siemens 35% investment in Siemens Energy AG (SE) is significantly below the book value. This leads to an impairment of the SE investment, resulting in a total noncash impact on net income of approx. 2.8 billion in the third quarter of financial year 2022.

All results for the third quarter and their consequences on the outlook for the current financial year will be published on August 11, 2022.

 

Contact:
Dr. Eva Riesenhuber
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-7805-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com

30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 7805 0
Fax: +49 (89) 7805 32475
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens.com
Internet: www.siemens.com
ISIN: DE0007236101
WKN: 723610
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1388259

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1388259  30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

