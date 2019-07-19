|
DGAP-Adhoc: ?Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros
Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros
Scout24 AG thus makes use of the authorization granted by the 2017 Annual General Meeting.
Further details will be released during the course of August 2019 before the start of the share buyback program. Scout24 AG reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.
