19.07.2019 08:39:05

DGAP-Adhoc: ?Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
​Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros

19-Jul-2019 / 08:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros


München, 19 July 2019 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Scout24 AG has decided to implement a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 300 million Euros, which corresponds approximately 6.0 % of the share capital based on the current share price. The program should start on 2 September 2019 and be completed in the following twelve months.

Scout24 AG thus makes use of the authorization granted by the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

Further details will be released during the course of August 2019 before the start of the share buyback program. Scout24 AG reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.

The Management Board

Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Britta Schmidt
Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling
Fon: +49 89 44456 3278
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations

Theresa Krohn
Teamlead Corporate Communications
Fon: +49 30 24301 1422
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 843389

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

843389  19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

