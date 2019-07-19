DGAP-Adhoc: ?Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

​Scout24 AG resolves share buyback program with a volume of up to 300 million Euros



19-Jul-2019 / 08:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





München, 19 July 2019 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Scout24 AG has decided to implement a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 300 million Euros, which corresponds approximately 6.0 % of the share capital based on the current share price. The program should start on 2 September 2019 and be completed in the following twelve months.

Scout24 AG thus makes use of the authorization granted by the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

Further details will be released during the course of August 2019 before the start of the share buyback program. Scout24 AG reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.

