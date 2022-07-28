DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year



28-Jul-2022 / 11:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Sales increased by +9%

EBITDA ratio below expectations at -11%

Forecast adjusted Schramberg, July 28, 2022 According to preliminary figures, the SCHWEIZER Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 64.6 million in the first half of 2022 (first half of 2021: EUR 59.4 million). This corresponds to a sales growth of +8.8% compared to the same period last year. Thanks to a continued good order intake in the second quarter, the order backlog thus increased to EUR 242.4 million (31.12.2021: EUR 191.8 million). The provisional EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) amounted to EUR -7.1 million (first half of 2021: EUR -5.2 million). The EBITDA ratio is thus -11.0% (first half of 2021: -8.8%) and was therefore below our expectations. The main cause is a delay in the positive effects of the measures introduced to improve earnings in the Chinese subsidiary. Against the backdrop of the increased uncertainties over the course of the year, the Executive Board has decided to update the forecast for the current financial year. The Executive Board expects sales growth in the range of +5 to +15% (previously: +10 to +20%). The forecast for the EBITDA ratio has been adjusted to -4% to -8% (previously: +1% to -4%). The investor discussions held to ensure sufficient liquidity for the Chinese subsidiary are making good progress. From todays perspective, the aim is to implement the capital measures in China in the second half of the year. The final figures for the first half of 2022 will be announced on 5 August 2022 at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte. Explanations to Financial Figures are available at: https://schweizer.ag/en/investors-media/company-key-figures/explanations-financial-figures.

Contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7422 512 302

Fax: +49 7422 512 397

About SCHWEIZER Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol SCE, ISIN DE 000515623). For further information please contact: Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag

