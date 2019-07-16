+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
16.07.2019 12:10:43

DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Ceramics SE: acquires all shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Ceramics SE / Key word(s): Takeover
ROY Ceramics SE: acquires all shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH

16-Jul-2019 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ROY Ceramics SE acquires all shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH

 

16 July 2019, Hungen - ROY Ceramics SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) has today signed a contract for the purchase of all the shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH.

 

Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH

ROY Ceramics SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) has today signed a contract for the purchase of all the shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH from Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA. Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH is one of the leading German manufacturers of unglazed ceramic floor tiles, with a focus on tiling for buildings. Currently, Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH, to over 70%, for the most part supplies the domestic German market. Alongside support for wholesalers and tile-laying companies, the company's focus is also on property development through architects, planners and large-scale buyers. Export sales, with a focus on the USA and Australia, amount to approximately 30%. Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH achieved annual sales of approx. 12.5 million euros in 2018. The agreed purchase price of one euro is symbolic and secrecy over the further framework conditions was agreed upon. ROY plans to make further contributions in an amount of approx. 1.7 million euros to provide working capital and payment on debt. ROY Ceramics SE intends to cooperate with Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA in the future.

ROY Ceramics SE views the purchase of Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH as an essential part of its strategy to revive activity in the ceramics business unit.


Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Ceramics SE
Bockenheimer Landstr. 17/19
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Tel. +49 (0)69 710455155
Fax +49 (0)69 710455450

16-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ROY Ceramics SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0) 69 710455450
E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 841891

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

841891  16-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

