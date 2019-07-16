DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Ceramics SE: acquires all shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Ceramics SE / Key word(s): Takeover

ROY Ceramics SE: acquires all shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH



16-Jul-2019

16 July 2019, Hungen

ROY Ceramics SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) has today signed a contract for the purchase of all the shares in Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH from Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA. Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH is one of the leading German manufacturers of unglazed ceramic floor tiles, with a focus on tiling for buildings. Currently, Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH, to over 70%, for the most part supplies the domestic German market. Alongside support for wholesalers and tile-laying companies, the company's focus is also on property development through architects, planners and large-scale buyers. Export sales, with a focus on the USA and Australia, amount to approximately 30%. Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH achieved annual sales of approx. 12.5 million euros in 2018. The agreed purchase price of one euro is symbolic and secrecy over the further framework conditions was agreed upon. ROY plans to make further contributions in an amount of approx. 1.7 million euros to provide working capital and payment on debt. ROY Ceramics SE intends to cooperate with Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA in the future.

ROY Ceramics SE views the purchase of Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH as an essential part of its strategy to revive activity in the ceramics business unit.

