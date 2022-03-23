Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Appointment of new sole managing director

Tuff Group
0.33 EUR 10.00%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Personnel
RAVENO Capital AG: Appointment of new sole managing director

23-March-2022 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of new sole managing director

Frankfurt am Main, 23 March 2022. RAVENO Capital AG (formerly Tuff Group AG), Frankfurt am Main, Germany, hereby announces that its previous sole managing director, Mr Ganesh Paulraj, notified the supervisory board today that he is resigning from his position effective today. With resolution of today the supervisory board appointed Mr Dimitri Papadopoulos as new sole managing director of the company.
 

Further information:
RAVENO Capital AG
Investor Relations
info@ravenocapital.de

 

23-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RAVENO Capital AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@ravenocapital.de
Internet: www.ravenocapital.de
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1310223

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1310223  23-March-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

