26.04.2022 19:57:22

DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Results Forecast
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook

26-Apr-2022 / 19:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook

Venlo, The Netherlands, April 26, 2022 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that it has increased the outlook for full-year 2022 in terms of net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

Net sales are now expected to reach at least $2.12 billion CER (prior outlook for at least $2.07 billion CER) compared to the full-year 2021 results of $2.25 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS are now expected to be at least $2.14 CER per share (prior outlook for at least $2.05 CER per share) compared to the full-year 2021 results of $2.65 per share. The updated outlook takes into consideration a review that included the strong start to the year in the first quarter of 2022. It also reflects a reaffirmation of the previous goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, but for a significant year-on-year decline in COVID-19 product group sales based on expectations for volatile pandemic trends in 2022. Also taken into consideration was an updated assessment of current Inflation and macro-economic trends. This includes the adverse impact of anticipated lost sales in 2022 from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus as a result of the war in Ukraine. These countries represented approximately 1% of total QIAGEN sales in 2021. QIAGEN continues to make ongoing investments into its portfolio, in particular the five pillars of growth, for new products, test menu and applications. This outlook does not take into consideration any future acquisitions.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:

Corporate Communications

John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; john.gilardi@qiagen.com

26-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0012169213
WKN: A2DKCH
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
EQS News ID: 1336059

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1336059  26-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

