DGAP-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Dr. Andreas Wiele to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board

- Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Werner Brandt will not stand for re-election after two election periods at the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2022

- Dr. Andreas Wiele already appointed by Court as successor to Adam Cahan effective February 13, 2022

Munich, December 6, 2021. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Dr. Werner Brandt (67), has decided not to stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022 after eight years and two election periods. The Supervisory Board intends to elect Dr. Andreas Wiele (59), formerly a member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer SE and a proven transformation expert, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting as its new Chairman and thus as Dr. Brandt's successor. This was decided by Dr. Brandt and the Supervisory Board in a Supervisory Board meeting today.

Dr. Wiele will be a court-appointed member of the Supervisory Board from February 13, 2022. He succeeds Adam Cahan (49), who has resigned from the Supervisory Board to take up a new role as CEO of PAX Labs, Inc., a technology company in California. The Supervisory Board plans to recommend confirming the appointment of Dr. Wiele at the Annual General Meeting. He would then be elected as successor to Dr. Brandt in the Chairman position.

