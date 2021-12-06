SMI 12’375 1.6%  SPI 15’782 1.6%  Dow 35’308 2.1%  DAX 15’381 1.4%  Euro 1.0445 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’137 1.4%  Gold 1’780 -0.2%  Bitcoin 45’656 0.7%  Dollar 0.9257 0.8%  Öl 72.6 3.5% 
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie [Valor: 21967295 / ISIN: DE000PSM7770]
06.12.2021 20:13:26

DGAP-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Dr. Andreas Wiele to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board

ProSiebenSat.1 Media
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Personnel
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Dr. Andreas Wiele to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board

06-Dec-2021 / 20:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Werner Brandt will not stand for re-election after two election periods at the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2022

- Dr. Andreas Wiele already appointed by Court as successor to Adam Cahan effective February 13, 2022

Munich, December 6, 2021. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Dr. Werner Brandt (67), has decided not to stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022 after eight years and two election periods. The Supervisory Board intends to elect Dr. Andreas Wiele (59), formerly a member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer SE and a proven transformation expert, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting as its new Chairman and thus as Dr. Brandt's successor. This was decided by Dr. Brandt and the Supervisory Board in a Supervisory Board meeting today.

Dr. Wiele will be a court-appointed member of the Supervisory Board from February 13, 2022. He succeeds Adam Cahan (49), who has resigned from the Supervisory Board to take up a new role as CEO of PAX Labs, Inc., a technology company in California. The Supervisory Board plans to recommend confirming the appointment of Dr. Wiele at the Annual General Meeting. He would then be elected as successor to Dr. Brandt in the Chairman position.


Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Tel. +49 89 950 725 98
Mobil +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com

06-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1254611

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1254611  06-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254611&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

