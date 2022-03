DGAP-Adhoc: Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Preliminary Group result before taxes of DF Deutsche Forfait AG 2021 stronger than expected



29-March-2022 / 13:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





29-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de