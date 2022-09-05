Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Porsche Aktie [Valor: 4533730 / ISIN: DE000PAH0038]
05.09.2022 22:56:58

DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/IPO
Porsche Automobil Holding SE resolves to further pursue possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with IPO

05-Sep-2022 / 22:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on discussions between Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE) and VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT regarding the possible acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG) in connection with the IPO of Porsche AG, the executive board of Porsche SE resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to further pursue the transaction and to enter into the next phase of preparation.

Potential next steps, especially the execution of the agreements required for the possible transaction (acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares and IPO) and thus the acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG as well as the implementation of the IPO of Porsche AG are subject to general market developments, further assessments and board resolutions.


Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com

05-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038
WKN: PAH003
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1435217

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1435217  05-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

