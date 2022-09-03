|
03.09.2022 10:49:32
DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Advanced discussions regarding acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in connection with possible IPO
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/IPO
Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE) is currently in advanced discussions with VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (VW AG) regarding the conclusion of a share purchase agreement for 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG) as well as related further agreements in connection with a possible IPO of Porsche AG. The executive board of Porsche SE, in unison with VW AG, has therefore resolved today, with the approval of the competent committee of the supervisory board, to convene further board meetings (executive board and supervisory board) for September 5, 2022 in order to resolve on the next steps with regard to the possible acquisition of these shares in Porsche AG by Porsche SE and the related IPO of Porsche AG.
If the boards of both companies reach an understanding to further pursue the transaction (acquisition of 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares and IPO), the execution of the agreements and thus the implementation of the IPO of Porsche AG would be subject to general market developments, further assessments and board resolutions.
