DGAP-Adhoc: PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

Cuxhaven, August 26, 2019. PNE AG confirms market rumors that it in conversations with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners ("MSIP") as advisor of the North Haven Infrastructure Partners III infrastructure fund, on possibilities of co-operations and investments that would include a takeover offer for PNE AG.

PNE AG received an indicative non-binding offer from MSIP outlining possible key parameters regarding a potential takeover offer for all outstanding shares of PNE AG at a price range of EUR 3.50 to 3.80 per share.

Outcome and timing of the conversations are not yet certain. In particular, any possible transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence and signing of a transaction agreement. There is no guarantee that the ongoing conversations will lead to a result or an offer will be made.



