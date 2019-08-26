<
26.08.2019 20:47:04

DGAP-Adhoc: PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Merger
PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

26-Aug-2019 / 20:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

Cuxhaven, August 26, 2019. PNE AG confirms market rumors that it in conversations with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners ("MSIP") as advisor of the North Haven Infrastructure Partners III infrastructure fund, on possibilities of co-operations and investments that would include a takeover offer for PNE AG.

PNE AG received an indicative non-binding offer from MSIP outlining possible key parameters regarding a potential takeover offer for all outstanding shares of PNE AG at a price range of EUR 3.50 to 3.80 per share.

Outcome and timing of the conversations are not yet certain. In particular, any possible transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence and signing of a transaction agreement. There is no guarantee that the ongoing conversations will lead to a result or an offer will be made.


Contact:


PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Rainer.Heinsohn@pne-ag.com

PNE WIND AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

26-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 863325

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

863325  26-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

