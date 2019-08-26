|
26.08.2019 20:47:04
DGAP-Adhoc: PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Merger
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination
PNE AG received an indicative non-binding offer from MSIP outlining possible key parameters regarding a potential takeover offer for all outstanding shares of PNE AG at a price range of EUR 3.50 to 3.80 per share.
Outcome and timing of the conversations are not yet certain. In particular, any possible transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence and signing of a transaction agreement. There is no guarantee that the ongoing conversations will lead to a result or an offer will be made.
PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Rainer.Heinsohn@pne-ag.com
PNE WIND AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com
26-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|863325
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
863325 26-Aug-2019 CET/CEST